CD Projekt RED ha announced to have entered into a collaboration with the television and film production company Anonymous Content: the partnership will lead to the creation of a live-action transposition of Cyberpunk 2077. Anonymous Content is the company responsible for producing acclaimed TV series, including True Detective and Mr. Robot, as well as award-winning films, such as The Revenant and Spotlight.

It is made known that the Polish studio is working directly with director of development Ryan Schwartz, creative director David Levine, and head of television Garret Kemble, suggesting that the project in question could be a TV series. However, there is no confirmation in this regard yet.

CD Projekt RED explains that the project is still in the embryonic stages of development, so much so the two companies are looking for a screenwriter that it is capable of telling an original story set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. It is specified that the project will be created by Anonymous Content in close collaboration with the video game developersas has already happened in the past in the case of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

We remind you that the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion was published a few days ago. You can find it here our review.