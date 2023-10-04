Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be experiencing a second youth following the launch of the DLC Phantom Liberty and the release of updates and patches which, years after the launch of the title, finally offer us the quality adventure we expected.

The DLC starring Idris Elba contains, in its ending, the possibility that a sequel to the game may be released soon. As you continue reading, you will encounter spoilers on the plot of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.



In one of the final stages of the game, Solomon Reed reveals his great fear: the probable threat of Blackwallthe powerful AI that, at first, seems like it could still be contained.

That the plot of the hypothetical sequel to Cyberpunk (which according to some rumors would have the code name “Project Orion” can focus precisely on liberation and the need to fight Blackwall?

This possibility attracts fans, who are now convinced that CD Projeck Red is working on a sequel capable of making us tremble in the face of the threat ofartificial intelligence.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on old-gen and next-gen consoles, but the Phantom Liberty DLC is only available on PC and latest-generation consoles. If you haven’t already done so, we invite you to catch up on our review of the title.