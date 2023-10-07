Microsoft warns that hackers are using generative AI like ChatGPT to create much more sophisticated attacks.

Although the arrival of generative AI has been a great professional and even personal boost for many people worldwide, the truth is that it also has that negative side since it is also used by hackers to carry out their attacks.

However, since the arrival of the Generative AI Nothing is the same as before, since this type of technology can help us find any type of information more easily, but also to create all types of reports, to resolve doubts quickly or even to enter the world of design simply by saying a sentence.

Be that as it may, a new report from Microsoft is warning that the hackers They are increasingly using sophisticated techniques powered by artificial intelligence to perfect each of their attacks.

“Cybercriminals and nation states are using AI to refine the language they use in phishing attacks or the images in influence operations,” he said. Tom Burtexecutive vice president of security and customer trust at Microsoft.

The report comments that general data attacks are at an all-time high, having doubled between November 2022 and June 2023, a way for cybercriminals to steal users’ private information and data.

They add that there is a 200% increase in human-operated attacks between September 2022 and June 2023 as scams become more personalized.

That is why they urge organizations to better understand artificial intelligence and adopt greater security to avoid these types of scams.

On the other hand, users must be much more attentive when browsing the Internet to avoid falling for these types of scams that, based on artificial intelligence, are more difficult to detect than before.