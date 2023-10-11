The sophisticated attack that hackers are using to get hold of all your debit and credit card details, and so they do.

Hackers do not stop improving all their attack tactics to try to deceive a large group of users, and now thanks to a new attack they are hijacking 404 error pages from several online store websites, and you should be careful.

And now researchers from Akamai Security Intelligence Group have discovered the type of Magecart attack on several online websites dedicated to sales, an attack that aims to steal sensitive customer information, including debit and credit card data. .

This attack focuses on sites made with Magento and WooCommerce that have had malicious code injected into the 404 error pages. These 404 error pages appear when you access a page that does not exist, or access a link that is broken.

So cybercriminals take advantage of default 404 pages on e-commerce websites to hide and upload malicious card skimming code.

“The idea of ​​manipulating the default 404 error page of a specific website can offer Magecart actors several creative options to improve concealment and evasion,” they explain.

This skimmer loader is then disguised as a meta pixel code snippet that hides malicious scripts.

Because the malicious code is hidden in these types of pages, most security tools miss detection.

Basically what they do cybercriminals es, after injecting this malicious code into 404 pages, they display a fake form that expects visitors to fill with details related to their credit card.

Once the user enters this data into the fake form, they receive a fake “session timeout” error, while the hackers receive all the card data on an external server at their expense.

This is a clear example that cybercriminals are increasingly using more sophisticated attacks to steal our credit and debit cards.