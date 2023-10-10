In the last few hours it has been learned that Air Europa has suffered a computer attack why your customer database could have been stolen. Although the airline is wanting to reassure those users who have flown with them recently, the payment details could have been exposed, so it would not be a bad idea to cancel the cards with which you paid for the plane tickets with them.

The cyberattack has compromised the banking details of some clients, so they ask them to cancel the cards used on the company’s platform as soon as possible.

Cyberattack on Air Europa

The airline Air Europa has suffered a cyber attack for which personal data of your clients has been stolen. If you have recently flown with the Spanish airline, be very careful and take measures, as your personal data and means of payment with which you purchased your plane ticket may have been exposed.

According to the company, “there is no evidence that the leak was used to commit any fraud.” However, cybercriminals have been able to obtain the number, expiration date and CVV of the card.

As several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) have reported in the last few hours, through messages sent by the company, the cyberattack was carried out this past morning. In these communications he has recommended to clients that “do not provide personal informationyour PIN, name or any other personal data through any electronic or telephone means.”

It is common practice for a cyberattack to be followed by social engineering and phishing scams. In these They can impersonate the airline to collect data under the supposed excuse of carrying out security checks to see if you are one of those affected.

It is recommended to cancel cards

Although right now there is no evidence that they have been used to commit fraud, the most logical thing is not to let chance see what cybercriminals are going to do with your data bank accounts stolen in this cyberattack. The breach would have affected the payment environment with which purchases are managed through the web, as confirmed by the company’s systems team, so any data necessary to book a flight, including banking data, is exposed.

Hacking at Air Europa: a security breach allows access to customer cards

The airline notified customers this morning and claims to have stopped the cyberattack https://t.co/9rE2SlXa8y October 10, 2023 • 11:08

In statements to El País, the airline has said that “the data extracted has been exclusively associated with the cards themselves and not with the customers” and that “in no case have cybercriminals accessed other Air databases.” Europe nor have they extracted any other type of personal information of clients”.

However, in the email that has been sent to customers likely to be affected by data theft, it does consider that they may be subject to a unauthorized use of the cardin view of which it is recommended that you report it to the State Security Forces and Bodies.