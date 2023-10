It was so busy in Hengelo that the BCC announced here on Tuesday that almost 75 percent of all products had been sold out. The stock is not replenished. The customer, who arrived on time today, knew this. “The store was very empty. I was looking for a computer monitor and a deep fryer. It was all sold out.” What did she buy? “A gourmet set with a fifty percent discount. It only cost 12.50 euros,” she says laughing.