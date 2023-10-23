This weekend the Spanish mixed curling team won the silver medal at the World Cup held in Aberdeen (Scotland), after losing the final against Sweden 8-2. They achieved this after having eliminated defending champion Canada in the semi-finals, which they won 7-4. The victory comes a few days after our Spanish T10 cricket team also achieved its best international result in its entire historywinning the bronze medal in the European tournament.

With the Hispanic-South African Daniel Doyle Calle at the helm, Spain continues to advance by leaps and bounds in a sport that until a few years ago was unknown in our country and that It doesn’t even have a recognized sports federation.. Currently, it is a private association (Cricket Spain), which manages and organizes the national teams.

As we recently told Magnet, cricket is one of the five new sports chosen by the International Olympic Committee for Los Angeles 2028 along with lacrosse, squash, baseball/softball and flag football. The organization defended the “digital pull” and the “popularity” of some of these sports, but the truth is that tailor the Olympic program to the organizing country It’s something that’s been happening forever. And these, evidently, favor and attract the attention of countries with Anglo-American or British roots.

Let us remember that in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan), katas and Kumite, traditional disciplines from the Japanese country, were introduced. In Paris 1924, savate, “French boxing,” was introduced. In those same Olympics, Basque Pelota, Baton Baton (another French martial art) and Polo were also included. And in Antwerp 1920 there was a little-known category called korfball, a kind of “Dutch basketball.”

Flag football does debut for the first time in the Olympic Games. And the reason is mainly the fame that American football has in the US. It is the most popular sport in the country and, as we explained in Xataka, the Taylor Swift effect is now turning the NFL into a mass phenomenon like never before in its history.

But it just so happens that flag football, like curling or cricket, also is booming in Spain and we are really good at it. Our women’s flag football team, which is a non-contact form of American football, has demonstrated a very high level and has been competitive for a long time. So much so that we recently became European runners-up in Ireland and were champions in 2019 in the European Championship held in Jerusalem (Israel).

Olympic potential for the future

Along the same lines are baseball and softball, whose rise has to do with Latin American immigration to Spain in recent years. Like cricket, whose team is mainly made up of naturalized pakistani players. But even here the men’s team has also just won the European Championship, defeating a great opponent like the Netherlands, and the women, twelfth in the ranking, rub shoulders with rivals like Cuba, China and Puerto Rico.

“Not only are we champions in the absolute category but we have also been the best in the U18 European Championship and we have several players training in the United States who can make the leap to the Major Leagues in the coming years, so we have every reason to be optimistic,” explained Jesús Lisarri, president of the Spanish Baseball and Softball Federation, in this Marca article.

Finally, there is lacrosse, a sport with more than six centuries of history and origins in the indigenous tribes of America. It consists of scoring a goal with a rubber ball, carrying it in a pocket of a stick, with which it is thrown at the goal. Until recently it was not very well known, but over the years it has evolved to become an Olympic sport, and here in our country it is increasingly accumulating more followers.

“They look at you on the subway and say: ‘And what are you wearing? What are you going to hunt for butterflies?’ said Catalina Burguera, one of the captains of the women’s team in an interview with Relevo. Although the United States and Canada are the most competitive teams worldwide, the popularity Lacrosse has had exponential growth in Spain. 20 years ago there was only one club, Madrid Lacrosse, but today we already have a men’s and women’s league in both the senior and youth categories. Without going any further, Barcelona hosted the Ken Galluccio Cup (the lacrosse Champions League) in September 2023 and will also do so in 2024.

We don’t even miss Korfbal, that super-rare Dutch sport similar to basketball that we talked about before and that the Netherlands snuck into its 1902 Olympics in Antwerp. Even in that we were fifth a few years ago.

Image: Basque Winter Sports Federation / Cricket Spain

