The Italian studio Stone Shelter presented CTRL-U, a new adventure video game with first-person view set in a vast industrial complex.

In CTRL-U we will play an advanced android named Kyle (Auxiliary Unit KY-13), who thanks to its agility it is able to quickly reach every area of ​​the factory to resolve any unforeseen issues. Kyle can perform jumps, wallruns, dangerous crossings on very narrow beams with skilled parkour moves.

Kyle will then have to venture inside Factory 42, an industrial plant that produces tools for property defense (cameras, barriers, automatic turrets, etc.). Too bad that the factory is the victim of a malfunction that extends to the entire production plant, which is why the android will have to intervene to solve the problem and in the meantime discover the secrets hidden in Factory 42.

CTRL-U still doesn’t have a release date, but we know it will be available coming soon on Steam.

Previous article

Zen Studios: layoffs for Pinball FX developers