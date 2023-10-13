Crymachinadeveloped by FuRyu and published by NIS America, is now making available the demo of its Action RPG thematically close to NieR: Automata. The authors of Monark, in fact, will publish their video game on July 27, 2023 on consoles and PC.

IThe player will be able to decimate those who oppose him in fast and spectacular fights using a myriad of equipment, including melee, ranged and shoulder weapons. And he can upgrade and augment his weapons to add powerful effects to every shot, perfecting his playing style.

