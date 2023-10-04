L’action RPG Crymachinadeveloped by the creators of Monark and published by NIS America, will arrive on October 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch. Thematically close to the themes of NieR Replicant and NieR: Automata, the inspired creations of Yoko Taro, this new work follows the themes of humanity and its replacement.

An ASMR trailer featuring one of the main characters in the experience was also recently released. Even though it’s almost time for the release date, Crymachina is awaited especially by fans of works like Crystar, originally published in 2018.

