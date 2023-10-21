The club owned by the Brazilian champion is in a crisis of results: the former Real Madrid and Inter legend launches an appeal to the fans

Il cruise is increasingly in difficulty. The Brazilian team, of which Ronaldo the Phenomenon he is president and owner, he hasn’t won in four games and is not sailing in good waters in the Brasilerao. The team from Belo Horizonte, in fact, only has a one-point advantage over the relegation zone. After yet another defeat against Flamengo, the Real Madrid legend spoke again: “It’s a delicate moment. Nobody expected such a difficult moment. We knew that we would have to face ups and downs and that it would be very difficult to move from Serie B to Serie A, with a budget that was not as competitive as that of other teams”, he said. Ronaldo is already looking ahead: “There will be 11 matches, which from from now on there will be 11 finals.”

THE APPEAL TO FANS – The president of cruise he then launched an appeal to the fans, who are overdoing it dispute: “We have to unite. The behavior of the fans doesn’t help us at all. That bond between fans and team that we had last year, we have never had this year. Perhaps due to the very high expectations from the fans and the press – he added – I understand the dissatisfaction of the fans, but I don’t understand the revolt, the hostility and the violence“.