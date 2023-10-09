Crunchyroll, the most popular anime platform, has been facing a class action lawsuit for months for allegedly violating the privacy of its customers. The plaintiffs accused the company of collecting and sharing personal information with other companies, including Facebook.

This conflict began in September of last year and, after months of waiting, there is finally a resolution. The plaintiffs and Crunchyroll reached an agreement to resolve the class action lawsuit, so various users of the platform will receive a payment as compensation for what happened.

Find out: Crunchyroll will let you watch some dark anime for free to celebrate Halloween

Related video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Crunchyroll reaches settlement for class action lawsuit and will pay various users

According to the details, those involved in the legal conflict reached an agreement with Crunchyroll after reviewing the case in a court in Illinois, United States. Now, the company will have to offer compensation, estimated at $30 USD, to affected users who submit a form and meet certain requirements.

To start, people must have used the service sometime between September 2020 and September 2023. Users had to have registered, streamed, or otherwise used the service from your app or website.

It is important to mention that, apparently, this resolution only includes users who have used the platform in the United States during the aforementioned period. Those affected will have to send the form before December 12 of this year.

Crunchyroll and Sony categorically denied the allegations regarding violations of user privacy and data. However, they decided to agree to the agreement to avoid “the uncertainties and expenses associated with the continuation of the case.”

Crunchyroll Ends Class Action Lawsuit

In case you missed it: SPY×FAMILY: how many episodes will Season 2 have?

In this link you will find more news related to anime and Crunchyroll.

Related video: The 5 most destructive hacks and leaks

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente