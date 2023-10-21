Naruto is one of the best anime of all time. However, now it has competition with the new Crunchyroll series.

Crunchyroll’s new anime is going to rival Naruto. This new Japanese animated television series, titled Under Ninja, offers a unique perspective on the daily lives of ninjas. And it moves away from the intense action and risky adventures seen in other franchises. Under Ninja provides a fascinating alternative to the battle animes that have dominated the scene in recent years. This is the case of Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer or My Hero Academia, to give a successful example.

Under Ninja, an adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa’s manga of the same name available on Crunchyroll, tells the story of modern ninjas. In this current world, ninjas still exist. But they are no longer relegated, at least officially, to hidden villages as is the case with Naruto. Instead, they have been incorporated by the official government as a secret military force and integrated into the population. However, ninja society remains socially isolated. Although they might fulfill roles as teachers, doctors, or food delivery men, they maintain a permanent and unavoidable role in ninja society that runs parallel to their role in open society. A very interesting and suggestive narrative starting point.

What you should know about the story of ‘Under Ninja’

The plot of anime de Crunchyroll follows Kuro Kumogakure, a young 17-year-old Genin ninja who is one of the 200,000 shinobi currently present in Japan. Despite possessing the classic skills of a Naruto-style ninja, Kuro lacks a ninja job to put those skills to use. In fact, unlike the thousands of other unassigned ninjas, Kuro doesn’t even have a “cover” job in the general community.

He spends his days using his ninja skills to steal beer and food from his neighbors, and play pranks on others. This all changes when she receives a mission from his superior to infiltrate a local high school. Finally, with a real ninja job in his hands, Kuro decides to give it his best shot. The problem is that he’s been slacking for so long that it’s not as easy for him to channel the ninja side of him as he thought. This anime similar to Naruto is available on Crunchyroll.