Crunchyroll wants anime fans to enjoy their favorite series in new ways. So, after several rumors, the platform confirmed that it will launch a television channel that will broadcast some of its most notable anime every day of the week and at all times.

Through a statement, Crunchyroll confirmed that its anime channel is now available, news that excited many lovers of Japanese animation. However, it also disappointed many others, as the channel is currently only available in one country.

Crunchyroll and some of its notable anime come to TV

Crunchyroll already has a television channel, but it is not available to everyone

Starting today, the Crunchyroll channel will broadcast various animes that have been very well received by users of its subscription service. The point is that the television channel will only be available for now in the United States.

Those interested will be able to enjoy an interesting selection of anime through Amazon Freevee, LG Channels (available on LG Smart TV), The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+. The channel will offer series in English 24/7, so fans will be able to watch anime non-stop.

Crunchyroll confirmed that it will initially stream 8 series, including Ranking of Kings, PSYCHO–PASS, Code Geass, and other attractive anime.

At the time of writing this, he has not revealed details about the possible arrival of his television channel to other regions. Below is the complete list of series that will be broadcast in this new initiative:

Horimiya

Ranking of Kings

Moriarty the Patriot

PSYCHO–PASS

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Sugar Apple Fairytale

To Your Eternity

Code Geass

