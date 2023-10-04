Today Crunchyroll brings us five interesting new features with which to unleash our passion for anime.

There is no doubt that at this time the platform of anime par excellence is Crunchyroll, a streaming service dedicated to Japanese animation that, although most of its content is in the original version with subtitles, little by little it brings dubbed material in our language.

One of the advantages of the platform is that we can find some of the most unknown titles that, although they do not have the notoriety of One Piece, Naruto, Attack on Titan or Kimetsu no Yaiba, also have very good quality.

To further expand its juicy series offering, Crunchyroll today launched five new features with which to continue satisfying our appetite for anime. Let’s take a look at the new releases on the platform.

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

Crunchyroll

Dirigido por Takashi Sakuma, 16bit Sensation: Another Layer es una comedia basada en el manga homónimo de Misato Mitsumi, Tatsuki Amazuyu y Tamiki Wakaki.

Its plot follows the story of Meiko Uehara, a university student who starts working part-time in a computer store in 1992. However, He discovers that the company is a cover for his real business, an erotic video game development company.where the young woman finally ends up as a graphic artist.

Bullbusters

Crunchyroll

Directed by Hiroyasu Aoki, Bullbuster is a science fiction comedy-drama whose plot revolves around Tetsurō Okin, a young engineer who has created a robot called Bullbuster and is transferred to Industrias Hatoa company specialized in the extermination of harmful animals.

Hato Industries has to deal with a new harmful way of life, the so-called “Kyojū”, but being a small company it has to take care of all the expenses incurred, which It is quite a clash with the balance between his work to eliminate the Kyojū and economic reality.

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness

Crunchyroll

Based on the novels by Sametarō Fukada, I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness is a romantic comedy directed by Takashi Asami whose plot follows a young noblewoman who flees after being betrayed by the heir to the throne. She is soon rescued by a hermit magician who tries to teach her to be more daring.but for some reason he can’t stop taking care of her.

KamiErabi GOD.app

Crunchyroll

Created by Yoko Taro (the mind behind NieR:Automata), KamiErabi GOD.app is an interesting science fiction thriller whose plot focuses on a “battle royale” between influencers within an institute, all of them chosen by a higher being.

Little else is known about this title except for that brief synopsis, which makes it one of the most striking options for its users, especially among lovers of this type of series.

Kizuna no Allele

Crunchyroll

We finish our review at Crunchyroll news with Kizuna no Allele, a musical series directed by Kenichiro Komaya whose plot begins with the disappearance of the virtual idol Kizuna Ai.

After this strange event, The ADEN academy is dedicated to training different girls so that they can be future stars in the virtual world.

These are the series of anime that arrive today on Crunchyroll and join its increasingly extensive catalog. Which of these news are most interesting to you to follow every week on the streaming platform?