Crunchyroll loses class action lawsuit and will have to pay users $30 for selling their personal information.

Crunchyroll y Sony, its current owner, have lost a class action lawsuit filed by American users after it came to light that they were selling their subscribers’ private information to Facebook and other companies. Consequently, Crunchyroll will have to face a fine that involves pay about $30 to a select group of users.

Yes, the streaming platform could owe you 30 dollars (about €28 at the exchange rate) if you live in USA and you had user account registered between September 8, 2020 and September 20, 2023. Have a profile on the platform during that period of time, or have used any of their streaming services of anime during it, implies the possibility of receiving this financial compensation.

Although Sony and Crunchyroll They deny having sold the information, have decided to accept the lawsuit filed to “avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with the continuation of the case.” They do not want it to go to trial, and have chosen to stop at this point by paying the affected users.

To receive this compensation, it is necessary to live in the United States, or have been a resident during the indicated period of time, meet the conditions set forth above and complete this application form before the December 12, 2023.

Since Crunchyroll is on Switch to watch anime for free, or use its paid service, it is possible that you can choose to receive this financial compensation. Did you participate by providing signatures to this lawsuit?

Fuente