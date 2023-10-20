Cinemascomics.com

If George RR Martin has any favorite anime, then it will surely be this Japanese television series that is on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has an anime that George RR Martin would love. Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru, better known to the public as Berserk of Gluttony, is a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by fame. The story centers on Fate Graphite, a castle guardian tormented by a peculiar ability that causes him to have insatiable hunger pangs. Although initially considered useless, this ability hides a secret power. That secret power is absorbing souls and abilities of those he defeats.

After killing a thief, Fate discovers her hidden ability and satisfies her constant hunger for the first time.. This event marks a turning point in his life, allowing him to surpass traditional concepts of power levels and ascend to a new level of terrifying strength. Of course, it is an anime that you have available on Crunchyroll and that would delight George RR Martin. Ultimately, it is a dark fantasy, horror and supernatural story that can at times resemble Game of Thrones.

A dark fantasy, magic, horror and supernatural anime

The Serie Berserk of Gluttony It has been adapted to manga with illustrations by Daisuke Takino. It has been published in Micro Magazine’s online manga magazine called Comic Ride since March 2018. In addition, an anime adaptation was announced in October 2022 by ACGT and directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa. The scripts were under the supervision of Mariko Kunisawa, and the characters were designed by Takafumi Furusawa. The anime premiered on October 5, 2023 on Tokyo MX and other networks. It can currently be seen on Crunchyroll in Spain. And, as we say, Berserk of Gluttony is a story that George RR Martin would love if he played it in his house for inspiration. Let’s see if this will end The Winds of Winter once and for all.