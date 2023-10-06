Crunchyroll is the leading platform par excellence to watch anime around the world. Having license and permits for practically all current, past and future installments and franchises, the orange platform has announced that the fall 2023 anime season will have new additions.

Last Wednesday the company announced through its social networks which are all the new releases that will be added to the list of animes for this fall season. And pay attention because the list has very juicy names that not many expected:

Some of the most popular names have been:

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 4

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Temporada 3

Let Me Check the Walkthrough First

Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really Love You

Kawagoe Boys Sing

The most special, unique adventures (and let's not deny it, also other less relevant ones), are coming with this fall season on Crunchyroll. 2023 is set to be a year of surprises in this world.