The otaku universe is about to change: Crunchyroll joins the streaming platform in our country in 2024. Find out what this means for you!

Get off the hype train because Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video join forces in Spain in 2024. Yes, yes, as you read it. Imagine having access to your favorite anime series and movies without having to change platforms. Can you imagine having “Attack on Titan”, “Naruto” and “Demon Slayer” in the same place? Well, it’s not a dream, buddy, it’s a reality that is just around the corner.

An epic crossover

It’s like when you put the Avengers and the X-Men together; an epic crossover that leaves you speechless. Crunchyroll has been the go-to site for anime fans for years, offering a selection of exclusive titles and some rarities you can’t find anywhere else. Prime Video, for its part, already has a varied entertainment offering that ranges from series to documentaries and movies. So, bringing both platforms together is a masterstroke.

Now, you may be wondering, why have these streaming giants decided to join together? The answer is simple: demand for anime content is on the rise, and both companies know it. Amazon had already begun to include anime in its catalog, but joining Crunchyroll is going up a level, like when Pikachu becomes Raichu.

How will this affect fans?

The announcement that Crunchyroll will be part of the Prime Video catalog It’s no small feat. Until now, if you were an anime fan, you had to have several subscriptions to be able to cover all the content you like. But now, all that is going to change. And boy will it change!

And what about subscriptions? Well, from the platform, users of Amazon Prime can pay subscription to Crunchyroll or enter the anime platform account if you have it previously. However, all that glitters is not gold and the service is not included as such, so you will need to pay a subscription to the anime medium to view its contents through Prime.

Can this merger transform the way we consume anime in Spain?

The popularity of anime in Spain has grown steadily in the last decade. The arrival of Crunchyroll marked a before and after, offering a specific platform for this type of content. But here comes the bomb: adding Crunchyroll to Prime Video’s already bulging catalog can redefine the rules of the game. Not only will it offer greater exposure to anime, but it could also attract a more general audience that has not yet fallen into the otaku networks.

If you’re stuck on shonen and want to try something new, or if you’re more into genres like seinen or josei, This merger will offer a range of possibilities that previously required multiple subscriptions. Imagine a night of marathoning “Death Note” followed by something lighter like “Fruits Basket.” This versatility in the catalog could make even the most casual anime fan become a loyal follower.

Comparisons with other platforms

To put this into perspective, think about Netflix. Yes, they have anime, but their offering is limited compared to what Crunchyroll will bring to Amazon. It’s like comparing a puddle to an ocean. Furthermore, with the addition of Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video is on par with services like HBO Max in terms of variety and quality of content.

If you are not yet a customer of either platform, now is the perfect time to get on the bandwagon. Are you more into shonen or slice of life? It doesn’t matter, because Crunchyroll tiene de todo, desde “One Piece” hasta “My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected”. You have no excuse not to be excited!