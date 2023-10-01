If you like anime, you can have a great marathon for free thanks to Crunchyroll.

The month of October has arrived, and with it, the spirit of Halloween takes over all of us. To celebrate this chilling event, Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, is offering a special gift to all lovers of the horror and supernatural genre: a selection of free TV series that will make you shudder.

Among the treasures Crunchyroll has to offer this October are some of the most iconic horror and supernatural series of all time. From immortal assassins to demonic beings, these stories will take you to a world where fear is as real as day.

Here we present some of the free series that you can enjoy during this chilling month:

Hell’s Paradise

This is one of the most recent additions to the Crunchyroll roster. The story follows Gabimaru, an immortal assassin who seeks death until Sagiri, a talented executioner, gives him a reason to live. But this reason involves entering hell in search of the elixir of life. Although the series features its share of horror and violence, at its core, it is a moving story about the power of love.

Tokyo Ghoul

One of the most popular adaptations of a successful manga, Tokyo Ghoul, immerses us in a world where humanity must coexist with demons, beings that feed on humans and possess supernatural powers. The story follows Ken Kaneki, who becomes a Ghoul after a close encounter with one of these beings. The series explores his struggle to find his place in this new world and hide his true nature.

Hellsing

Both the original version and Hellsing Ultimate are available for free on Crunchyroll. These series offer some of the most exciting action scenes in the world of anime. Integra Fairbook Hellsing leads an organization that protects England from supernatural threats, with Alucard, a legendary vampire, as his secret weapon. Both series have a striking visual style and feature iconic characters.

Blue Exorcist

In this series, Rin Okumura discovers that he and his brother are children of Satan and sets out on an epic mission: destroy the Lord of Lies. The plot revolves around fighting demons that can possess human bodies. With spectacular battle scenes and biblical references, Blue Exorcist is an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

These are just some of the gems that Crunchyroll is giving away during October. With a catalog of 20 free series, you’ll have enough terrifying entertainment to last the entire season. So get ready for an anime experience full of suspense and excitement, and celebrate the Halloween season in a big way.

Complete list of free October anime from Crunchyroll (although it may vary depending on the country you are in):

Blood Blockade BattlefrontBlue ExorcistCorpse Princess: Shikabane HimeDeadman WonderlandGhost HuntHell’s ParadiseHellsingHellsing UltimateHigurashi: When They Cry – GOUHow to Keep a MummyIs this a Zombie?Junji Ito CollectionKemono JihenMieruko-chanThe Case Study of VanitasThe Vampire Dies in No TimeToilet-bound Hanako-kunTokyo GhoulTrinity BloodZOMBIE LAND SAGA