Crunchyroll has announced a historic bombshell. The streaming platform has just made it easier than ever to watch today’s best anime series. As anime gains fans around the world, the company contributes to its expansion with a special channel. This new broadcast channel is available only for the United States right now. However, it is expected to reach the rest of the world soon. But what exactly does it consist of? The 24-hour channel launches today in hopes of promoting all things anime. And it will be completely free.

“The Crunchyroll channel will immediately reach an anime-hungry audience with a schedule of broadcasts of fan-favorite Japanese animated series,” the streaming service reported today through an official statement. “Series available at launch include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO-PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass. “New and premium anime content will remain on SVOD and AVOD services.” Therefore, This free channel will broadcast the best anime of the moment.

A 24-hour anime channel and totally free!

As for where you can find the channel, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, and LG Channels have launched the canal Crunchyroll from today. Amazon Freevee will join the group on October 17. According to the streaming platform, its new 24-hour channel will offer series dubbed in English to start. But additional programming blocks are already being prepared. In Spain and Latin America we will have to be more patient. Although we will most likely have news soon.

“The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters,” said Rahul Purini, president of the company. “And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm!”