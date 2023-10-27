Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video reached an agreement a few days ago, a union that has quickly gone viral across networks. And as is normal, in this type of union you always have to read the fine print and all the paragraphs of the contract. It is normal that if you are fan of one of the two platforms, or subscriber, you want to know in depth and in detail the most important characteristics of this agreement.

The big plans for the anime industry in the future already involve large companies and companies like Amazon. You, as users of any streaming platform, have to be aware of the movements of this volatile industry, and what this new agreement will bring to all of us:

Prime Video Channels will allow us to enjoy Crunchyroll within the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Both services are complementary from each other, and you will have to pay a subscription to each to view them. The objective of this is to give you a greater visibility to the Crunchyroll platform and that another type of audience begins to be interested in anime. Crunchyroll is currently available alongside Amazon’s subscription service at: United Kingdom, Sweden, United States, and Canada.

Crunchyroll has a catalog of more than 1300 series and movies combined. It will come with two subscription plans on Amazon Prime Video. You can subscribe to Crunchyroll entering from Amazon Prime Video.

You can take an in-depth look at the official agreement between both companies in the link we leave you at the end of the article. It should be noted that Crunchyroll’s base service from Amazon Prime Video will be $7.99 per month. With possible fluctuation and variation of prices in other countries.

