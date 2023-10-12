loading…

Israel refuses humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until the hostages are freed. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

GAZA TRACK – Israel said there was no humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip until all hostages are freed. The decision came after the Red Cross pleaded for fuel to be allowed in to prevent hospitals overwhelmed by victims from turning into morgues.

Israel has surrounded the enclave in response to a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The Zionist state also launched the most devastating bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, devastating the entire region.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said there was no exception to a siege without the release of Israeli hostages.

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No power switch will be pulled, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will come in until the Israeli hostages are returned home,” Katz wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Humanity is for humanity. And no one can teach us morals,” he stressed as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Authorities in the Gaza Strip say more than 1,200 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured as a result of Israel’s airstrike campaign. The only power plant had been shut down and the hospital had run out of fuel for emergency generators.

“The human suffering caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore all parties to reduce the suffering of civilians,” Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

“When Gaza lost electricity, hospitals lost electricity supply, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients who needed oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stopped, and x-rays could not be taken. “Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues,” he said.