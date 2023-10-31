Equity Crowdfunding, historic record for Mamacrowd: almost 9 million euros raised in one month

Mamacrowd, the most important Italian platform for equity crowdfunding investments which allows you to invest in the best SME startups and Italian real estate projects, marked a new collection record in a single month: 8,670 million euros of which almost 4 million came from the crowd. A goal which, despite the fact that the sector is recording an inflection, confirms the positive trend for Mamacrowd which in the first half of 2023 had raised over 14 million (+54% compared to the same semester of 2022) from over 2,300 investors and marked the first two real estate exits with G311 and Milano 1040.

In particular, the Out Of campaign, innovative SME with the mission of developing technological solutions that bring benefits in the field of human vision, raised 7.6 million euros from around 580 investors of which 40% are investors who had already bet on the project in the first campaign and followed up in this second round. Added to these are the investments of the Azimut Eltif – Venture Capital ALIcrowd III fund and of FFI (Ferrari Family Investments, the family office of the team’s founder’s family).

Read also: Green energy, the government accelerates and Meloni studies nuclear power. Plan

It continues to be the feedback on the real estate segment was also positive, with the Firenze Rimaggio campaign – redevelopment project of historic buildings in Florence – which raised 1.4 million euros in just 4 days. The two campaigns also drove the other proposals on the platform, reaching the record monthly collection figure which, for September, was 189% more than the collection average of the other months of 2023.

Read also: Eni, 85 million intervention plan adopted to support 20 thousand employees

«These results are the the result of a path that Mamacrowd has been pursuing for years in Italy as a primary operator working in a hybrid formula with institutional investors, like Azimut, but knowing, at the same time, to create a strong and recurring crowd network. The careful project selection processes, of which only around 1.3% have the OK to go to collection, together with the ability of our team to follow these projects in the steps following the campaign, are our greatest strengths . The European regulation will become effective in the next few weekswe are experiencing a period of great revolution in the sector and I expect new opportunities to materialize thanks also to possibility of opening our platform to international projects and capital» commented Dario Giudici, cand from Mamacrowd.

Subscribe to the newsletter