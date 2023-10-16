Suara.com – The age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates is currently being discussed by the public because the Constitutional Court (MK) is reading out the decision on a lawsuit regarding this matter on Monday (16/10/2023).

Chairman of the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Da’wah and ukhuwah, KH Cholil Nafis, once touched on the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Currently, the age requirements for those wishing to register in the 2024 presidential election are regulated in Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning General Elections or Elections.

This article explains that presidential and vice presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old.

Also read: FX Rudy’s response after the Constitutional Court rejected the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates

Kiai Cholil then explained about the age of 40 years. According to him, on average the prophets were appointed when they were 40 years old.

“What’s wrong with being 40 years old? Because on average prophets are appointed when they are 40 years old,” said Kiai Cholil via his personal X account @cholilnafis on Monday (16/10/2023).

Kiai Cholil said that 40 years was considered a mature age both physically, mentally and intellectually.

PDIP politician Gibran Rakabuming Raka while attending the IV PDIP National Working Meeting at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on Saturday (30/9/2023). (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Then, it includes Al Quran Surat Al Ahqaf Verse 15.

Here is the meaning of the verse in question:

Also read: Profile of Anwar Usman, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court and Jokowi’s brother-in-law who rejects the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates

“We bequeath to man to be good to his parents. His mother conceived him with difficulty and gave birth to him with difficulty (as well). She carried him until weaning for thirty months. Until, when he had grown up and reached the age of forty, he (the child) said, “Oh my God, guide me so that I can be grateful for Your favors that You have bestowed on me and my parents, be able to do righteous deeds that You are pleased with, and give me piety to my grandchildren. Verily I repent to You and verily I am among the Muslims.”