Pokémon and DC are two very opposite universes, although in something they do come together, and that is in bringing us characters and mythical beings that have gone down in the history of video games and comic respectively. Have you ever thought about what a crossover between both franchises would be like?

At Ruetir.com we have proposed to give all artists a space in which share your works of art. And fusing the world of DC and comics with the immensity and originality of Pokémon can bring us many surprises. Such is the case of the drawings that we are going to share with you below:

The artist in question is Malenjoyer, an illustrator who has a incredible creativity that has left us speechless:

Who else needs that in the future Nintendo gives us a union of this style?