The successful animated film Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse lands on the Netflix streaming platform very soon.

After an exceptional run in theaters that made it the highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures Animation’s history, Netflix has finally announced its release date for Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

This film has been one of the most successful of the year with a gross that exceeds 690 million dollars worldwide. Now we know that Netflix can be seen starting October 31, 2023. Although for now, this date has been confirmed in the United States, so it may vary depending on where you are.

A shocking saga.

This is the first of the two sequels to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Something that the second part could repeat, since it has the same tone and is just as impactful.

The arrival of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse to Netflix is ​​part of the five-year licensing agreement between the studio and the streaming service, which has already seen numerous Sony titles reach high positions on the platform’s popularity charts.

SONY

What is it about?

The story, scripted by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, continues with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Brooklyn’s Spider-Man, as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and encounters a diverse team of Spider-Man. -People. This group is on a mission to protect the very existence of the multiverse as they traverse dimensions. However, when these heroes clash in their approach to facing a new threat, Miles must navigate the differences and define what it means to be a true hero to save those he loves most.

The film features an impressive voice cast including Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac. The film, which initially opened in theaters on June 2, was produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Executive producers include Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis.

While the third animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Vers, was originally scheduled for release in theaters on March 29, 2024, Sony was forced to push back its date due to labor strikes. Hollywood, which affected the dubbing work. Currently, no new release date has been announced for this highly anticipated installment. However, fans can enjoy Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse starting October 31 on Netflix.