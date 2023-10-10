The minds behind Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse talk about what we can expect in the third part

The writers of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord y Chris Milleras well as its director Joaquim Dos Santoshave offered some details about the trip of Miles Morales in the third part of the animated film saga.

What is Beyond the Spider-Verse inspired by?

Superhero fans Marvel You will be surprised to know that the animated film is inspired by the classic Disney, The Parent Trap (Tú a Boston y yo a California).

In the finale of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Miles Morales was seen encountering a variant of himself. In this way, Beyond the Spider-Verse may show us how the two versions of Miles exchange places like in the Disney film.

Joaquim Dos Santos spoke with Empire magazine, where he stated that from the beginning they considered making a version of The Prince and the Pauper for Miles and his variant. Additionally, Chris Miller said that this concept was fundamental to the original plan of Crossing the Multiverse.

It is also mentioned that the second part had moments that were reminiscent of The Parent Trap, but that these were carried over to the third film. The films they name as inspiration focus on doubles who exchange places. Therefore, we can already imagine what the creatives are referring to.

At the moment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse It does not have a release date.