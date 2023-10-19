Two days separate us from the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the adventure from Insomniac Games for PS5 that will allow us to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Both wall-crawlers tour New York ending crime on their own, but that doesn’t mean they never cross paths.

And the developer revealed that yes, as long as we play with any of them, We can meet the other Spidey to carry out some activity together. In these fleeting situations the two protagonists will chat with each other, but the most surprising thing is that one of their interactions is based on imitating the legendary Spider-Man meme pointing at each other.

Surely you have all seen the meme of the two superheroes pointing at each other, which has become extremely popular. It belongs to an episode of the 1967 Spider-Man animated series called Double Identity, in which a villain creates confusion by fooling everyone by pretending to be the web-slinger. Furthermore, in Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse we have also been able to see different spider versions recreating the meme.

What is not clear is if this option is only activated when controlling Peter Parker, since other users have shown the same scene and in them it is also the former Daily Bugle photographer who can react in this way. Of course, it is a very nice wink that demonstrates all the love that Insomniac Games has put into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

