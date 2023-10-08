loading…

The commander of the Israeli forces, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Steinberg, was killed during a firefight with Hamas militants. Photo/Independent

TEL AVIV – The number of deaths due to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups Hamas killed more than 500 people, including an Israeli army commander.

Hamas launched an attack entitled Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The attacks began early Saturday, when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip stormed into southern Israel by land, air and sea, apparently surprising Israel’s notorious security apparatus.

Thousands of rockets from Gaza have also been fired at civilian areas in Israel.

The death toll now stands at 532 and is expected to rise as fighting continues through the night.

Israel’s Health Ministry added that the number of injured in Hamas attacks had increased from 1,452 to 1,590.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials said at least 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,700 people were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes on Gaza which were carried out in retaliation.

Meanwhile the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Steinberg was killed in an “encounter with a terrorist.”

“It is permitted to publish that the commander of the Nahal Brigade, the late Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Steinberg, was killed today in a clash with a terrorist near Kerem Shalom,” said a spokesperson as quoted by the Independent, Sunday (8/10/2023).

According to the statement, the 42-year-old man, who was the commander of the Nahal Brigade, was on his way to a “firefight” conducted by his troops at the time he was killed.