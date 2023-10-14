loading…

Croatia is disappointed with Israel which bombs and kills Palestinian civilians under the pretext of revenge against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

ZAGREB – Croatian President Zoran Milanovic condemns military bombing Israel against Palestinian civilians in Gaza under the pretext of revenge for Hamas attacks.

Milanovic said he initially sympathized with Israel when Hamas launched its deadly attack last week. However, he said, the Jewish state had wasted his sympathy.

Furthermore, Milanovic said that asking the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fly the Israeli flag was idiotic and inappropriate.

“I think it was an idiotic move, considering all my sympathy for Israel — which unfortunately they squandered after 15 minutes — after the horror and massacre that Hamas committed,” Milanovic told reporters who asked him about the call to raise the Israeli flag.

“I condemn the killings (by Hamas), and express my horror and disgust, but the right to self-defense (of Israel) does not include revenge and the killing of civilians,” he explained, as quoted by RT, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli bases and settlements near Gaza last Saturday, killing more than 1,300 Israelis, according to the latest figures from Israel.

Israel then declared war on the Palestinian resistance group and bombed Gaza with artillery and warplanes, vowing to “dissolve” the Hamas leadership.

At least 1,900 Palestinians, including 614 children and 370 women, have been killed in Gaza over the past week, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry. Another 7,696 people were injured.

Milanovic, a social democratic politician, frequently clashed with Croatia’s cabinet, led by the nationalist HDZ. He explained his objection to calls for flying the Israeli flag

by quoting the applicable protocol.