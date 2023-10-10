Thursday 12 October, 8.45pm, at the Opus Arena Brozovic and Calhanoglu will clash to conquer the top of the group

Challenge between the top two in the group, enriched by the duel in midfield between Brozovic and Calhanoglu, who inherited the Croatian’s key role at Inter. The difference in the standings is made precisely by the red and white blitz in Turkey (0-2) last March. The Turks dream of returning the spite, also because Modric plays little for Real and Perisic (another former Inter player) is injured.

Croatia has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals, reaching in 1996 and 2008, the year in which Turkey achieved its best result by reaching the semi-finals. In Europe, Turkey has played a total of 18 games (12 lost, 4 won and 2 drawn), while Croatia has played 22 games (9 won, 7 lost and 6 drawn).

Croatia will win and there will be less than 4 goals in the match. Correct score: 2-1.

