Video game adaptations had a very bad reputation for quite some time; However, productions like The Last of Us and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners showed that it was possible to bring the story and world of a game to another medium. Unfortunately, it seems that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was unable to continue the good streak.

After a long wait, the film inspired by the popular horror video game is now available in the cinemas of Mexico y more Latin American countrieswhile it will reach USA coming soon. The first criticisms have already reared their head and, unfortunately, they are not very encouraging.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is destroyed by critics

As we told you, critics from the specialized press said in their initial reactions that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a complete disappointment because it is boring and does not create a terrifying setting. This negative reception is palpable in the first ratings.

At this moment, the film starring Josh Hutcherson has a approval percentage of 24% in the Tomatazos Tomatometer. This means that most critics disliked it.

Five Nights at Freddy’s debuts on the wrong foot

“Although this month there have been quite soulless horror movies without scares, Five Nights at Freddy’s takes the cake for being the most forgettable,” said Chase Hutchinson of the Collider portal. “It is an uninspired adaptation that is afraid to break free from its source material, but that also cannot translate what makes the game attractive in cinematic form,” said María Lattila of Film Stories.

Unfortunately, the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions film also had a dismal debut on Metacritic. At this moment, it has a average score of 29, with 0 positive reviews, 5 mixed and 2 negative. It’s possible that its rating will rise or fall as more critics provide their verdict, but the outlook looks bleak.

“The more time we spend inside Freddy’s, the more boring it becomes,” commented The Telegraph’s Tim Robey. “At least Scream star Matthew Lillard brings some horror to his small screen time. Otherwise, Five Nights At Freddy’s would be moribund,” said NME’s James Mottram.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a bad movie, according to critics

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a movie for fans

Of course, each person will have their opinion. Although critics believe that the final result is insipid, some fans of the original video games assure that the film was to their liking and met their expectations.

Thus, we could be facing a situation similar to the one experienced at the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. For those people who did not know, the film based on Nintendo characters received very negative ratings from the specialized press, but it captivated fans of the franchise. In this way, it became the second highest-grossing film of 2023.

But tell us, have you already seen this production? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente