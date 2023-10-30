Given the popularity of the game it adapts, considerable success at the box office was to be expected, but not to this point: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, based on the very popular indie horror video game, has exploded at the box office this weekend. Furthermore, setting two precedents not completely unprecedented but very notable. On the one hand, the total divergence of opinions between the public and critics. On the other hand, the film has been released simultaneously on streaming.

Scary box office. This Blumhouse and Universal production has grossed no less than 78 million dollars in the United States in its first weekend, to which are added 52 million in international markets, that is, 130 million dollars in total. The forecasts were around 50 million, which would have been a spectacular starting point, but the premiere has exceeded all expectations. The film’s budget is estimated to be around $20 million.

Breaking records. There are a few records that ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has broken in its first weekend. To begin with, it is the best release from the Blumhouse production company, surpassing its ‘Halloween Night’ from 2018. It is no small feat, considering that we are talking about the producer of hits like ‘Paranormal Activity’, ‘Insidious’, ‘ The Purge’ or ‘M3GAN’. It is also the biggest horror opening of the year, ahead of ‘The Nun II’, and the second biggest opening of a video game adaptation in history, only behind ‘Super Mario Bros. The Movie’.

At the same time as in streaming. The figures are doubly impressive if we take into account that the film has arrived at the same time on Peacock, which guarantees not only direct access to the channel’s subscribers (paying an extra rental fee, of course), but also free access for the dissemination of the film on the Internet through unauthorized means. It is the second best premiere of a film released this way in history, behind only ‘Black Widow’, which made 80 million dollars in theaters and 60 million on Disney+.

Critical bad. At the time of writing these lines, on Rotten Tomatoes the film has a 26% critical rating and a very high 88% audience rating. It is not strange that a successful production involves a disagreement between critics and viewers (it happened with the Super Mario Bros. movie, without going any further), but the difference is notable for its radical nature. Fail versus outstanding. Some of the things that were said about it, and that have not dissuaded the public from going to the cinema, were “it promises chills but produces yawns” (The Telegraph or “there are scares, but no excitement. There are jokes, but no genuine laughter” (The New York Observer).

The benefits of a small premiere. While the next few weeks continue to be cleared of important premieres due to the actors’ strike that prevents them from promoting their films, doing red carpets or giving interviews, the big beneficiaries are these products that do not need more promotion than word of mouth. Between this film and Taylor Swift’s docu-concert (which continues to hold its own in its third week, with $14.7 million in revenue), it is clear that we are undoubtedly living in turbulent but exciting times for theaters.

A best-selling video game. What is clear is that no one is surprised that ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is making so much money, taking into account the precedent of the video game. This dark story of a security guard confronted by some terrifying animatronic dolls in a pizzeria was launched in 2014 and has reached practically all systems, being one of the first games to benefit from the viralization of streamers’ games on platforms such as YouTube. In fact, the immense community it generated was largely based on the hundreds of amateur games that came out in the shadow of the original.

Uncertain future. Precisely the unique characteristics of the film are what make it impossible to predict what will become of this release in its second week. It is clear that word of mouth has worked, but… will it remain at the top of the box office, taking into account that it is already released on streaming? Commercial horror films usually experience a drop in their second week (‘Halloween: The End’, for example, dropped 80% in its box office), but in this case it may not happen. And in any case, if it happens, Blumhouse has already more than made enough money.

