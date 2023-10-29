Suara.com – After Raline Shah, the public is now criticizing the wife of badminton player Kevin Sanjaya, Valencia Tanoesoedibjo, because she liked one of the posts of Israeli Hollywood actress Gal Gadot.

Incidentally, the post that Valencia Tanoe liked was related to Gal Gadot’s side with Israel. This has led the public to speculate that the daughter of Hary Tanoesudibjo is also defending the country which is currently bombarding Palestine.

Valencia Tanoesoedibjo liked Gal Gadot’s post (Twitter)

Not wanting to make the public misunderstand, Valencia Tanoe also replied to one of the netizen’s DMs who asked the truth about liking Gal Gadot’s post.

The woman who is pregnant with her first child explained that she liked Gal Gadot’s post because she had been following the Wonder Woman actor’s account for a long time.

“I like it because I don’t believe in violence. Coincidentally, I follow Gal Gadot, so the one I like is her post,” said Valencia Tanoe in self-defense.

The reason he follows Gal Gadot is because he thinks the actress’ acting is cool.

Defense from Valencia Tanoesoedibjo (Twitter)

“I truly feel that not a single civilian from Palestine or Israel deserves to die,” he added.

Valencia Tanoe also blamed netizens who started spreading rumors that he was defending Israel just by showing a screenshot photo.

“People who take screenshots and think they have their own opinions, in my opinion, just want to stir up the situation and lead opinions. Yes, that’s normal, to make people busy and create a corner is the goal,” he added.

The 30-year-old woman added, “They should ask first, no need to pretend to know. Unless there is a statement from the person, in this case me.”

In his final message, he claimed to be pro-humanity and personally did not like violence, especially involving innocent children.

“Hopefully this is clear. And please really, this is really bothering me. I’m in my third trimester, busy taking care of the birth, work, etc. Where do I have time to take care of this,” she said.