Review of the Movistar Plus+ series La Mesías, the new work by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi premiering on the platform this October 11.

New series of The Javis premiere: The Mesías begins its broadcast today on Movistar Plus+ offering two of the seven episodes of about an hour long that make up its footage. The creators of the legendary Paquita Salas and the phenomenon The Call surprise with a brutal change of register that transcends the first idea we had about this work.

And when it was announced that one of the central themes of the series would be a kitsch Christian pop group called Stella Maris It came to all of us Flos Marieand there were even those who thought (myself included) that it would become a kind of fiction based on real events that would confront us with our recent reality.

Not in a documentary tone, as in the case of El Palmar de Troya or UMMO, but also shedding light on aspects of our society that are, to say the least, striking. And serving, of course, as social denunciation of religious fanaticism, the hypocrisy prevailing in certain circles and the permissiveness when it comes to consenting to abuse of minors. Nothing there.

An indigestible medley

Javier Calvo y Javier Ambrossi They show they have ambition, a lot of it, but also certain problems in conveying their undeniable talent. Here they make it clear that they know how to make people laugh, but they also bite when they want.

The first two episodes of The Messiah They are, in fact, not very encouraging to “stay in” the series. They amalgamate many ideas, some of which are based on obvious, unpleasant, murky and harsh metaphors. They include everything from Marian apparitions to alien abductions.

The figure of motherhood is the central focus of attention of the series: the carnal mother played by Ana Rujas, Lola Dueñas and Carmen Machiwho lives in her own hallucinatory world, marking the lives of all her children and the Virgin as spiritual mother and idealization of family values ​​(although not without her dark side).

But this… What is it about?

Enric is a man who trembles with fear when he sees a viral video of a Christian pop group made up of several sisters who sing and dance in a choir. This leads him to contact her sister and reunite with her to relive some of the hardest moments of her childhood.

All this against the background of the mysticism of the Montserrat mountain where ufology fans gather every year to have encounters with the afterlife. Magical thinking is in turn what each person wants to explain their reality, although Enric will have to make a real effort to reconstruct his own identity.

With this starting point, it becomes difficult to follow the plots and understand the ultimate meaning that is intended to be given to the speech. It is like a great giant with feet of clay: magnificent casting, the search for a disruptive narrative with jumps in time to follow the evolution of the characters and a corresponding visual section, with strong changes in the texture of the image.

And yet, there is something that makes The Messiah It slips through our fingers and is very difficult to sift through to keep its essence. Apart from the fact that it represents a real challenge for the viewer’s patience… The length of the episodes does not help, and neither do the ideas and comings and goings in the chronological line.

It is in the spirit of the series to be provocative, raw and experimental: to appeal to the viewer’s gut, test him and take him where he least expects. The project cannot be denied courage, surpassing limits, going beyond what could have remained a meme-type mockery of Flos Mariae but it is, overall, irregular and leaves a bittersweet taste in the mouth.

VALUATION:

The Messiah has his worst enemy in the very high expectations that he brought with him: little humor in a somber proposal that borders on terror at several moments and in which various speeches are mixed that point to the denunciation of religious fanaticism, abuse and hypocrisy. .

THE BEST:

The casting is impeccable and the disruptive vocation of the series is evident very quickly. It is a fairly unique series in the current fiction landscape.

WORST:

The amalgamation of plots and the reading of some metaphors, too simple. The first episodes are discouraging.