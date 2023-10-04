Review of Dumb Money, by Craig Gillespie, about the real GameStop case that ended up in the United States Congress. Premieres on October 6.

The new movie hits the billboards Craig Gillespie after the success of films like Me, Tonya and Cruella or the controversial miniseries Pam & Tommy. She does so after passing through the Perlak section of the San Sebastián Film Festival and previously at the Toronto Independent Film Festival.

Golpe a Wall Street is once again based on a real case: that of GameStop shares that shook the stock market in 2021, grabbing headlines and marking a before and after for many investors.

The director composes a very dynamic and somewhat cheeky story to tell us about the Reddit community and the boost it gave to the shares of GameStop, a video game and electronics products store, to the point of challenging the large investment funds. who operate short to keep the so-called “dumb money”, that is, the “easy” money of small investors.

It is not the first time that this story has been told to us: we also have the docuseries Cut the Sleeves to Wall Street in which they already explained to us how a very large group of users managed, for once, to invest their small savings and support themselves to beat the departure to the billionaires who run the show and even manage to manipulate the stock market with their influence.

David vs. Goliath

The story itself has it all: a financial battle, a subreddit forum like WallStreetBets or WSB where there is everything, a community of kamikaze users and many cat memes. This was the hallmark of Keith Gilla man determined to give savings advice who decided to invest all his assets in a title and who was followed en masse by many small investors.

The point of view of the script by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and Ben Mezrich is as vindictive as it is humorous, leaving room for the story to develop with a great sense of humor, but without leaving aside the fact that this whole thing is over exploding in the faces of powerful people who until then believed themselves untouchable.

For once, some very rich people stopped being so rich and others who were living in debt got a significant sum of money.

One of the strong points of the film are the performances, with Paul Dano (The Batman) in the main role, very restrained given that despite his quirks, expressions and characteristic symbols, Gill was still an ordinary family man with everyday problems.

He is accompanied by many familiar faces in supporting roles that display a range of different social situations: from a nurse saturated after the pandemic played by America Ferrrera (Barbie) or a shop assistant fed up with being broke personified by Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Dawn of the Dead). beasts) to some university students with exorbitant credits.

On the other side of the ring we have Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman o Sebastian Stan who come to represent the most corrupt part of a system so shamelessly rigged as to have its servers in situ on Wall Street or classify small investors as retarded and stupid. Hedge funds, “no-fee” investing applications and great fortunes, in short.

Wall Street Blow is a film that has no choice but to be didactic because it exposes a large amount of information using labels, a dynamic presentation of economic concepts and market positions that are not easy to understand. It makes us clear on which side to take, but it is not easy to get hold of the terms and concepts.

Perhaps a somewhat calmer montage would have allowed the story to be more accessible. The message, in any case, is clear and there are even real images of the protagonists of this story in the final impasses that, to this day, still have a tail. It requires attention and concentration if you don’t know the details.

It is evident that Golpe a Wall Street rides on the back of previous films such as The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, articulating a biopic with a strong human component but also managing to give a much broader social context to the phenomenon of the stock market frenzy of 21, so it is enjoyable and

VALUATION:

If you want to know what happened to GameStop in 2021, the film explains it with a sense of humor and covering a wide spectrum of the population, although sometimes the speed of the narrative and the stock market concepts of the US market become somewhat cumbersome.

THE BEST:

It is a very dynamic film with a great sense of humor and a multitude of most eloquent memes.

WORST:

Despite its intended didacticism, it is sometimes difficult to follow due to its accelerated editing.