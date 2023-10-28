loading…

Ukrainian pro-Moscow politician, Oleg Tsaryov, is in critical condition after being shot by an unknown person (OTK) in an assassination attempt. Photo/Sky News

SEVASTOPOL – A politician Ukraine pro-Moscow is in critical condition after being shot twice in an assassination attempt at a sanatorium Crimea .

Oleg Tsaryov, a Ukrainian pro-Kremlin figure who played a key political role in the war against the Kiev government in 2014, was shot twice by unknown assailants, his colleagues confirmed.

“Oleg is fighting for his life. “After his assassination attempt tonight, Oleg lost a lot of blood,” wrote Vladimir Rogov, a Russian official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, which is partly under Moscow’s control, as quoted by The Guardian, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Rogov, a close ally of Tsaryov, said he had been shot twice. He denied earlier reports that Tsaryov had been stabbed. Video taken from near the sanatorium shows ambulances and warning tape near the crime scene.

“He is now in intensive care,” Rogov said. “Doctors did everything possible and even more,” he added.

Tsaryov’s account on Telegram said his relatives had confirmed the assassination attempt. When an ambulance arrived to take him away, Tsaryov was unconscious and had lost a lot of blood, the channel’s administrator said.

Russia’s FSB law enforcement and intelligence agency opened a criminal case into the attempted murder of Tsaryov and named no suspects.

Tsaryov had reportedly been tipped by the Kremlin to lead the occupation government for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Shortly before the invasion, a western intelligence official told the Financial Times that Moscow might position Oleg Tsaryov, and others, in leadership roles as part of from this effort.

Tsaryov himself denied the claims, calling them especially funny because he was thrown out of Kremlin television and then hired as director of a sanatorium in Yalta.