The scandal that Torito has created in La Pista… has been scary! Nobody better than him and, what’s more, transformed into Edward Scissorhands so that Pasapalabra’s Halloween special becomes quite a spectacle. As if that were not enough, his duel against Cristina Rodríguez has even been controversial because she was the one who ended up taking the victory.

The song has taken them back to 1982, a fact that the first anecdote has already left behind. “I deflowered myself that year,” Torito commented to everyone’s surprise, later clarifying that he had understood 1988. However, the real revolution came when he heard the first fragment. He went into an almost orgasmic enthusiasm when he recognized Thriller and jumped out of his chair: “Oh! We all danced there, this is Michael Jackson!”

Starting to hum and dance, the reporter has approached Roberto Leal, already assuming his victory. However, he began to get nervous when the presenter asked him to sing to check if he knew any of the lyrics and Cristina began to pressure him. “There is a rebound!” She has repeated several times. As the Queen of Hearts, she has even gone further in threatening her: “I’ll cut your head off, I’ll cut it off, huh.”

Torito had to return to his seat while he lamented for not being able to remember the title: “It doesn’t work for me.” He was about to say it one last time! However, he has given up, while revealing: “My pants have torn.” With so many scissors in his hands and so much intensity, it seemed inevitable. Finally, the turn has passed to Cristina, who has enjoyed her victory by answering “Thriller”.

The scandal has not ended there, because the Queen of Hearts has started dancing, but Edward Scissorhands has not hesitated to pull her aside to claim the spotlight of the Michael Jackson-style dance. As if that were not enough, she ended up on the floor trying to do a split by spreading her legs. Relive this terrifyingly fun duel in the video!