Juanra Bonet and Gonzo have been tonight’s guests on Password. Both have tried to help the contestants as much as they could to solve the clues and have a good time at the same time.

During one of these plays we have seen that Cristina Pedroche has a very special connection with Adrián, one of the contestants of the night.

And the presenter has been able to guess exactly the word that the young man was thinking. And thank goodness she didn’t say it out loud because she would have penalized him, since it sounded dangerously similar to the password they had to guess. That is to say, the presenter has helped him a little.

So much so that thanks to that Adrián has decided to pass the turn because he no longer knew what other clue to give. In the end, the turn ended up returning to the contestant, getting Juanra Bonet to guess the word, which was “short film.”

It certainly was a movie move. Don’t miss it in the video above!