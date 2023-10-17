The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored at least 40 goals in 12 different calendar years: 48 in 2010, 60 in 2011, 63 in 2012, 69 in 2013, 61 in 2014, 57 in 2015, 55 in 2016, 53 in 2017, 49 in 2018, 44 in 2020, 47 in 2021 and 40 in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo reached the milestone of 40 goals in 2023 in Portugal’s 5-0 win away to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday evening. The 38-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring by converting a penalty in the fifth minute. It was his 39th of the year. His 40th came just 17 minutes later, when he beat goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic with a cheeky lob after being flicked on by Joao Felix.

This was Ronaldo’s ninth center for the Portuguese national team in 2023, coming in his seventh international appearance of 2023. At club level, CR7 has so far scored 31 goals in 36 matches for Al-Nassr since January.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

October 17, 2023 (modified October 17, 2023 | 2:51 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED