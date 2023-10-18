Former Ilva crisis: Bernabè one step away from farewell

The financial situation of the former Ilva, now known as Acciaierie d’Italia, has reached a critical point, and the urgent need for a rescue has become a priority for the Italian government, as declared by the president of Acciaierie d’Italia Holding, Franco Bernabè, during a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies. The company is desperately seeking financial resources to keep its operations alive, and Bernabè’s appeal is an SOS launched to the action of ArcelorMittal, the main shareholder with 62% (the remaining 38% is held by Invitalia).



The call for help did not go unheard, with Lucia Morselli, CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia spa, who turned to the banks seeking financial support of 450 million euros, guaranteed 90% by Sace. However, the response from financial institutions has been cold, reinforcing Bernabè’s concerns about the difficulty of accessing market credit. This financial risk has led to a race against time to find a solution that can avoid the closure of Acciaierie d’Italia’s activities.

The current financial situation of the former Ilva is not at the highest level of tension, but resources are running out rapidly. The Bank of Italy reports that in August, out of a total of 635.5 million euros granted, 477.6 million were used. This residual credit capacity has pushed Acciaierie d’Italia’s management to seek additional liquidity to support their operations, while they await clarification on the main shareholder’s strategies to implement the recovery plan. decarbonisation.

To continue production without imminent financial danger, Acciaierie d’Italia needs financial flexibility of 2-2.5 billion euros. The lack of access to bank credit represents a direct threat to the survival of the company, highlighting the urgency of finding a stable financial solution. The action of the Italian government and public shareholders, such as Invitalia, is essential to save Acciaierie d’Italia from an uncertain future. President Bernabè emphasized the need for a strong and committed shareholder to financially support the company. The decarbonisation of the steel industry is also a priority, but must be addressed urgently, without compromising the short-term survival of the company.

Bernabè’s desperate appeal for the relaunch of Acciaierie d’Italia represents a critical situation that requires immediate interventions and strategic decisions to guarantee the continuity of the company. The future of this important Italian steelworks hangs in the balance, and the answer to the financial challenges represents an issue of vital importance not only for the company itself but also for the local community and the entire Italian economy. The government and shareholders must act quickly to avoid a possible closure of activities and preserve an industrial heritage of great importance for the country.

