Details of Skull Island: Rise of Kong are once again reaching us, which are again negative. Remember that we recently received criticism of the game.

King Kong en Nintendo Switch

You already know that it was released on October 17, 2023 after the leak a few months ago and the subsequent announcement. Indeed, it is the same week in which Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Bros Wonder are released.

The fact is that the staff has denounced an undoubtedly tedious development. This is what he shares a report de The Verge:

It is evident that Skull Island: Rise of Kong lacked the time, budget and personnel to obtain a positive result. The Verge investigated how Skull Island: Rise of Kong became a disaster. It was developed by a small IguanaBee team in a single year, on a tight budget. The publisher, Game Mill, gave the team one year to develop the game. Development began in June 2022. IguanaBee claims that Game Mill did not provide all the information needed for the project. This led the team to improvise to meet the deadline. The game had between 2 and 20 people working on it, and there was a lot of intensive work starting in February.

It seems that these are the reasons for the criticism. We leave you with its latest trailer:

