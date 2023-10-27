In recent weeks, various layoffs and unexpected departures of senior executives at PlayStation. A few hours ago, the report from David Jaffe, creator of God of War, about Connie Bootha director who left the company after a long and prolific career.

What’s interesting is that Jaffe also revealed other details about PlayStation’s current situation that could very well be accurate. Specifically, he stated that all these problems have the same cause: the change in focus to games as a service.

Games as a service would be PlayStation’s big problem

Games as a service would be responsible for the chaos on PlayStation

According to Jaffe, many PlayStation Studios teams disagree with the shift in strategy to games as a service. According to sources, the developers believe that they should continue making single-player titles, as it is the type of project where they know and can take advantage of their potential.

The report mentions that the discontent of the teams is really great, especially after what happened with Naughty Dog, which was impacted by layoffs and whose The Last of Us multiplayer is apparently in trouble.

Jaffe insists that Booth was fired without notice, all because of the differences that this change to games as a service has generated. The creative speculates that there could be a confrontation of positions with Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

Finally, Hulst is said to have favored cutting back on the company’s Japanese studios in the past, which may have further contributed to a difference in perspectives and therefore internal conflict.

Jason Schreier, Bloomberg journalist and one of the most reliable sources in the industry, had previously reported that the PlayStation Studios teams were not at all happy with games as a service or with Jim Ryan’s strategy for the future of the brand.

