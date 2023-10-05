Crédit Agricole sells its stake in Generalfinance SpA

Credit Agricole Italia SpA announces that it has sold, through block transactions, the stake held in Generalfinance SpA, consisting of 2,057,684 ordinary shares corresponding to 16.3% of the share capital, for a total value of approximately Euro 15 million. The consequent communications required by the applicable laws and regulations will be carried out within the times and in the manner envisaged by the relevant provisions. As part of the operatione Crédit Agricole Italia was assisted by Intesa Sanpaolo and Ceresio SIM, as intermediaries and by Pedersoli Gattai for the legal aspects. Clifford Chance assisted Intesa Sanpaolo and Ceresio SIM for the legal aspects. Subscribe to the newsletter