In today’s world with networks as something inseparable from everyday life, it is easy for people to share their opinion on various topics. However, famous people often censor themselves or even tell lies to satisfy the greatest number of fans and not gain detractors. The creator of NieR doesn’t care about the above and revealed how he deals with his haters.

Despite being a much-loved developer for his work on NieR especially, Yoko Taro is not exempt from having haters or detractors and being flamed (verbally attacked online) for his strange publications.

The developer participated along with former Fate/Grand Order creative director Yusuke Shiokawa in an interview with Denfaminicogamer (via Siliconera), in which they talked about what it’s like to have to deal with online flaming.

“This person is not good and will not get better. Mr. Shiokawa is sincere about making games, but his choice of words is overwhelmingly bad,” Taro said of Shiokawa, whose posts fans took out of context and became so angry. to flame it.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

How do Yusuke Shiokawa and Yoko Taro deal with haters?

Shiokawa acknowledged that angering netizens and receiving hate messages is part of his job, especially after leaving DELiGHTWORKS and becoming an independent developer, and he wisely mentioned that there is nothing he can do about it.

Yoko Taro gave the example that for each post, only a handful of people would get angry enough to attack them online and that it is a kind of “fame tax.” She also provided the solution that works for him: ignore or silence users who bother him or even hire assistants to moderate posts or comments.

They both agreed that it is better to say honestly what you believe and risk being flamed than to remain silent; after all, haters gonna hate

In case you missed it: Yoko Taro’s new game will transform popular SEGA franchises into waifus.

Yoko Taro doesn’t mind making the haters angry

Do you agree with Yoko Taro and Yusuke Shiokawa? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Yoko Taro by visiting this page.

Related video: NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – Release Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News