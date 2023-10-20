Give creative tools to a community and you will achieve real wonders. experiences like Dreams, Minecraft, Roblox y Fortnite (without forgetting the mods) have shown us that there are many talented people who play video games. The latest proof is found in Halo Infinite creator Forge.

The user @DanTheBloke on Twitter has had the wonderful idea of ​​using the Forge tool from Halo Infinite to create a Pokémon Stadium and use the most famous enemies of the video game as combatants. The gameplay is still in development, but you can now summon them with Pokéballs and send them into battle by pressing a control box.





Pokémon and Halo fans have taken to the comments to show their admiration for Dan’s work. Some want to try the definitive version and a few others remember the hilarious Halo Wars…bridging the differences of both proposals. There are also differences with respect to traditional Pokémon, since here the fight is in real time and depends on the AI. There are no shifts or orders.

As for Halo Infinite, was released on November 15, 2021 and is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming. In addition, it is available in Game Pass for anyone who decides to subscribe to the Microsoft service. It is also available on Steam.

