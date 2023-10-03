In the world of electric cars, there is a word that resonates strongly: electrolyte. It has become the center of attention in the battle to make batteries charge faster, last longer and be safer.

Until recently, the big news for electric cars came from ORNL (Oak Ridge National Laboratory), which promised to charge 80% of its battery in just 10 minutes. It is not the only surprise that 2023 has given us. From Korea, SK On has launched a challenge to progress and with a different perspective.

SK On has developed a material that boasts first-class lithium ionic conductivity, improving conductivity by 70%, that is, an amazing charging speed. And what is the big difference between both approaches?

While ORNL opts for a new combination of salts and solvents, SK On is committed to improving the very structure of the electrolyte with the LLZO material, a kind of lithium-charged gem to obtain electrolytes in a solid state. This innovation guarantees not only fast charging, but also air resistance, giving the batteries a superior lifespan and safety..

The new material would also provide unprecedented atmospheric stability. Translated: your electric car battery would not only charge faster, but it will also be stronger and more durable. If you’ve ever worried about battery longevity and safety, these advances should put your mind at ease.

“We are looking at a technology that will redefine high-quality solid-state batteries,” says Choi Kyoung Hwan, the SK On visionary behind this project. The company is already looking to the future, with plans to introduce prototypes in 2026 and a clear commercialization vision for 2028 with a pilot plant in the works in South Korea.

A future with more and more options for the electric car

Both advances are transformative, but they put different approaches on the table to solve the same challenge: How to make electric cars truly practical for all?

As companies like Toyota investigate how to optimize battery efficiency, and ideas like electrified roads emerge, electrolyte-based solutions, like those from ORNL and SK On, could be moving ahead in terms of practicality.

The future of electric cars is in full swing. With competitors firing on all cylinders, we can expect more revolutionary advancements in no time. For now, what is clear is that the electrolyte has become the protagonist of this technological race.