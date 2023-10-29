Game 1 with a dramatic epilogue and the Rangers comeback against the Diamondbacks: in the 9th the tie with Seager’s 2-run home run, then the epilogue

A home run in the 11th inning by outfielder Adolis Garcia gives the Texas Rangers victory in game 1 of the World Series against Arizona: it ends 6-5 after a daring game with Texas immediately ahead 2-0, recovered to 2-3 by Diamondbacks, tied in the 9th inning by another home run by shortstop Corey Seager (from 3-5 to 5-5) and with the hit in the second overtime made again to the right by their fittest man from the box.

What numbers

—

The Cuban from Ciego de Avila, son and brother of art, with an arm wrestling for assistance, very disciplined and very cool-headed since he played and emerged on the island, is truly doing wonders in this year of thanks from the Texans : he is already at 22 runs batted in in the post season and his fifth consecutive home run and could surpass Daniel Murphy of 2015 tonight in game 2 (2 pm, Sky). The series is a best of 7. The first pitch was made by former president George Busj jr, former owner of the Texan franchise. For Ketel Marte of the D’backs 17th consecutive hit in the postseason: equaled Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees (World Series 1956-58), Derek Jeter of the Yankees (1998-99) and Manny Ramirez of Boston (2003-04). The Diamondbacks have stolen four bases, and their 20 this postseason are the most by any team since the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays set the record with 24. Now the Rangers with this first win have a significant advantage in being able to play in home game 7: but Arizona is capable of anything, as it demonstrated against Philadelphia by winning the last two games of the National final away. Texas has opted for Nathan Eovaldo as the starter on the mound (5 points in 4.2 rl), tonight Bruce Bocky will entrust the pitching mound to the left-handed Jordan Montgomery (opposite Merril Kelly). Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is seeking his fourth World Series title after winning with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Four championships would tie him with Walter Alston and Joe Torre for fourth behind Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel (seven each ) and Connie Mack (five).

Change

—

Meanwhile, after seeing Atlanta, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Dodgers lose in the Division Series after 100-win seasons, Major League Baseball will examine its playoff format. MLB has expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams in 2022: Arizona and Texas are two of the wild cards.

October 28, 2023 (changed October 28, 2023 | 5:30 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED