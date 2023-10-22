Coming home and asking the service to turn on all the lights to the intensity you want sounds a bit like a movie set in the British aristocracy from centuries ago, but it is actually possible, very easy, without hiring people and for less than 10 euros.

The rise of home automation has made virtual voice assistants become something very useful beyond setting alarms on your mobile, and it is becoming more and more useful, comfortable and cheap. Now, also, without having to depend on hubs or closed platforms like with this TP-Link TAPO light bulb that you only have to install in a snap.

This smart light bulb works with its own app and also with virtual assistants. It is adjustable in intensity.

These smart light bulbs connect via WiFi to your mobile phone, or devices compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, to control them remotely from the application or your voice; and it’s one of the best Alexa accessories you can buy.

The bombilla LED TP-Link TAPO L520E it is screw E27the standard thread used by almost all lamps and only consumes 8.7 W at its maximum light intensity, which is equivalent to a standard 60 W bulb.

In addition, TP-Link TAPO bulbs stand out for their low consumption when they are not on, but they actually continue to operate because they are still connected to WiFi, with a minimum consumption of 0.2W.

Within the product page you can choose if you want the bulb 4000K that of 2700K, the smaller the amount, the warmer the light will be. We can recommend the 4000K model for the kitchen, office, bathroom… and the warm one, 2700K, for the living room, if you tend to be there mainly in the afternoon and evening, and, above all, for the bedrooms.

If in doubt, try 4000K, although the most pleasant lights are always warm ones, which is what our eyes are naturally accustomed to.

From the mobile application, or by previously configuring it in Alexa, it is possible to adjust its intensity in up to 100 intervals so that it is to your liking.

Also remember that both from the application and from Alexa you can control several at the same time with orders such as “Turn on the lights in the living room” or some more elaborate ones such as saying “I’m going to watch a movie” and turning off almost all of them, leaving only one with dim light. or tell him “I’m going to read” and turn off all the lights except the one on the nightstand.

The possibilities are infiniteuseful, comfortable and the game It will only cost you 10 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here